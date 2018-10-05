India, Russia conclude S-400 missile deal

national

"The sides welcomed the conclusion of the contract for the supply of the S-400 Long Range Surface to Air Missile System to India," a joint statement issued following the meeting said

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands after delivering a joint statement following their talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on October 5, 2018. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / POOL / AFP)

India and Russia on Friday concluded the much expected deal for the S-400 Triumf air defence missile system following the annual bilateral summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The sides welcomed the conclusion of the contract for the supply of the S-400 Long Range Surface to Air Missile System to India," a joint statement issued following the meeting said. It said both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhance their military technical cooperation, which has a long history of mutual trust and mutual benefit.

"Both sides expressed satisfaction at the significant progress made on the ongoing projects of military technical cooperation and recognised the positive shift towards joint research and joint production of military technical equipment between the two countries," it stated. The S-400 missile deal has been an issue of much speculation after US President Donald Trump's administration's law -- Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) -- came into effect in January. CAATSA targets countries doing business with Russian, Iranian and North Korean defence companies.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever