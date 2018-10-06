India, Russia strike missile deal despite threats from US

national

Long-range surface-to-air missile system to give a boost to air Defence capabilities of the Indian Air Force

PM Modi welcomes Vladimir Putin prior to their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, on Friday. Pic/PTI

Brushing aside US threats of sanctions, India and Russia on Friday concluded a deal for supply of S-400 Triumf long-range surface-to-air missile system giving a substantial boost to air Defence capabilities of the Indian Air Force.

The deal was concluded during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, though both the leaders made no mention of it in their statement to the media, apparently in view of the sensitivities involving the US that has been pressing India not to go ahead with the deal. Nor was the missile contract part of the signing ceremony for eight deals inked by the two sides in the presence of the two leaders covering areas of space cooperation, railways, nuclear cooperation, fertilisers and MSME.

An indication of the missile deal being concluded came in the joint statement issued by the two sides shortly after the talks between the leaders. "The sides welcomed the conclusion of the contract for the supply of the S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile system to India," said the joint statement.

India, Russia slam cross-border terror

India and Russia on Friday condemned cross-border terrorism and providing safe havens to terrorists as they called for a "decisive" response to the menace of international terrorism without any "double standards". India has been accusing Pakistan of indulging in cross-border terrorism and giving support to groups operating from its soil.

'Promote green development'

India and Russia asked all countries to fully implement the Paris Agreement on climate change while committing to promote green development and low-carbon economy. In a joint statement issued after the 19th India-Russia annual summit, both the nations asked developed countries to provide financial and technological support to developing economies to enhance their capability in mitigation and adaptation.

