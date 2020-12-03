India's active cases drop to 4.28 lakh, form 4.51 per cent of total tally

India's COVID-19 active caseload has significantly dropped to 4.28 lakh, the lowest after 132 days and comprises just 4.51 per cent of the total Coronavirus infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The total active cases were 4,26,167 on July 23. There has been a sustained decrease in the number of active cases, the ministry said. The daily new cases added to the country's COVID-19 numbers have been around 30,000 since the past three days.

The number of daily new cases in a span of 24 hours is 35,613. A total of 41,617 recoveries were registered in a span of 24 hours. The number of daily recovered cases has surpassed the daily new cases since the past five days, the ministry highlighted. The difference in new recoveries outnumbering new cases has also improved the recovery rate to 94.03 per cent as on date, it stated. The total recovered cases stand at 89,70,701. "The gap between recovered cases and active cases, that is steadily increasing, has crossed 85 lakh today and presently stands at 85,04,003," the ministry said. Of the new recovered cases, 78.35 per cent are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Delhi's COVID tally crosses 5.78L

Delhi recorded 3,944 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the national capital to over 5.78 lakh on Wednesday, while 82 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 9,342, authorities said. These fresh cases came out of the record 78,949 tests conducted the previous day, including 36,370 RT-PCR tests, while the positivity rate dropped to five per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

UP government slashes RT-PCR test rate

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has brought down the rate of COVID-19 RT-PCR tests. The rate for the test in private labs has been reduced from '1,600 to '700, which is among the lowest in the country. The labs have been allowed to charge '900 per RT-PCR test if they collect the sample from the patient's home. The rates are inclusive of GST.

'Second wave likely'

Gujarat High Court'

'A person not wearing a mask is not only putting himself at risk, but putting the community at risk. Hence, the said violator must extend services to the community which is put at risk'

K Sudhakar, Karnataka health minister

'Our positivity rate is less than 1.2 per cent. The report of the TAC states that there may be a second wave. A meeting regarding this will be held in a couple of days. Based on the outcome of the meet, discussions will be held with the chief minister and the final decisions will be taken'

