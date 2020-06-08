India's daily corona tally at record 9,983, total over 2.5 lakh

This picture has been used for representational purposes

India on Monday recorded it highest-ever single-day spike in new novel coronavirus cases at 9,983, a Health Ministry data revealed. At least 206 corona patients died in the last 24 hours in India, taking the total fatalities to 7,135.

Now, India is the fifth most corona-affected country as it surpassed Spain on Sunday, with its total corona cases standing at 2,56,611.

Of the total cases, at least 1,25,381 are active whereas 1,24,094 persons have been cured, one patient migrated and discharged, and 7,135 fatalities recorded so far.

At least 4,975 individuals had been cured since Sunday and India's recovery rate stood at 48.35 per cent, as against a growth rate of 3.89 per cent.

Maharashtra's corona cases stood at 85,975, which is more than 36 per cent of the national tally, followed by Delhi with 27,654, Tamil Nadu with 31,667 and Gujarat 20,070.

according to the WHO Covid-19 dashboard, as of Monday morning, the total number of corona cases worldwide stood at 67,99,713, while the death toll increased to 3,97,388, the WHO revealed in its latest update.

India is now fifth worst pandemic-hit country globally, after surpassing Spain's total cases on Sunday. The other top countries are the US (19,42,363), Brazil (6,91,758), Russia (4,67,073), the UK (2,87,621) according to the data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.

