India-Singapore trust strengthened amid COVID-19: President Ram Nath Kovind

Noting mutual cooperation between India and Singapore during the coronavirus pandemic, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said the crisis has further strengthened the existing ties of friendship and trust between the two nations.

Kovind's remarks came after accepting a Letter of Credence from the Singapore High Commissioner, Simon Wong Wie Kuen in a virtual ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the President conveyed his warm wishes to the High Commissioner on his appointment.

Also congratulating the Singapore government on conducting the general elections in July, the Kovind noted that bilateral relations between India and Singapore have deepened.

He also thanked Singapore for its strong support to India at multilateral forums, including the UN Security Council.

