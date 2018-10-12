India skipper Virat Kohli unhappy with quality of SG ball

cricket

Virat Kohli, in fact, advocated the use of England's Dukes balls for Test cricket around the world.

Virat Kohli interacts with the media in Uppal yesterday.

India skipper Virat Kohli too did not have good things to say about the quality of SG (Sanspareils Greenlands) balls after Ravichandran Ashwin complained about them in the first Test against West Indies at Rajkot.

Kohli, in fact, advocated the use of England's Dukes balls for Test cricket around the world. Ashwin was not happy with the "top-notch seam" that it used to have which would, "stand up strong even after 70-80 overs."

"It's not the same anymore," said Ashwin, who claimed six wickets in Rajkot where India posted a comprehensive win. When Kohli was asked about his views on the quality of SG balls, he said: "To have a ball scuffed up in five overs is not something that we have seen before. The quality of the ball used to be quite high and I don't understand the reason why it's gone down. A Dukes ball is still good quality, Kookaburra is still good quality — whatever limitations a Kookaburra might have, the quality is never compromised.

"And [for] the spinners as well, if the ball is hard you can get that extra pace, but if the ball goes so soft in 10-12 overs, then your effort comes down by 20 per cent." Kohli felt maintaining the quality of ball is of utmost importance to keep Test cricket exciting. "I think the quality of the ball has to be maintained.

Otherwise, you have too many dead sessions in a Test match, which you don't want to see. You want to see exciting cricket and guys working hard for runs, being in the battle all day. I totally agree with Ash [Ashwin]," he said.

Meanwhile, Paras Anand, Director of SG, told mid-day: "This is the feedback we are getting from the media. As the BCCI shares it with us, we will definitely look into the issue and modify the balls as per their preference."

