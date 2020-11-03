India stands with Austria during this tragic time: PM Narendra Modi on Vienna shooting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condemned shootings in multiple locations in Vienna, saying India "stands with Austria during this tragic time".

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," the PM said in a tweet.

At least three people were killed, including a gunman, and 14 others injured in the shootings that took place on Monday evening in the Austrian capital, just hours before a nationwide lockdown was scheduled to come into force to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever