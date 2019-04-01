India successfully launches EMISAT satellite

national

The EMISAT satellite is aimed at electromagnetic measurement. The 28 foreign customer nano-satellites would be released into different orbits nearly two hours later after restarting the fourth stage of the rocket, ISRO said

Sriharikota (AP): India's EMISAT satellite was on Monday successfully launched onboard the polar rocket PSLV-C45 from this spaceport. After a perfect lift-off at the end of the 27-hour countdown, the nearly 50 metre-tall PSLV C-45 injected the 436 kg EMISAT into the orbit about 17 minutes later.

After the release of all the satellites, ISRO would undertake orbital experiments, including on maritime satellite applications, making the mission a first of its kind for the space agency.

