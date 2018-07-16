India successfully test fires BrahMos missile

The missile was fired at 10.18 a.m. from a test range at Chandipur in Balasore district

Bhubaneswar: India on Monday successfully test fired supersonic cruise missile BrahMos off the Odisha coast, proving it one of the best all-weather weapon systems.

The missile was fired at 10.18 a.m. from a test range at Chandipur in Balasore district.

The life extension test achieved all parameters, said the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

With this, India has achieved another milestone in the defence sector, a DRDO official said.

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between India's DRDO and the Federal State Unitary Enterprise NPO Mashinostroyenia of Russia.

