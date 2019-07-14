India suffer 2-5 defeat to North Korea

football

Jong Il Gwan (8th and 29th minute), Sim Hyon Jin (16th), Ri Un Chol (63rd) and Ri Jin (90+2) scored for North Korea while Lallianzuala Chhangte (51st) and captain Sunil Chhetri (61st) reduced the margin for India.

Representational Image

Ahmedabad: Listless in the first half, India fought back in the second session with a spirited display but still lost 2-5 against North Korea to suffer their second consecutive defeat in the Intercontinental Cup football tournament.

Jong Il Gwan (8th and 29th minute), Sim Hyon Jin (16th), Ri Un Chol (63rd) and Ri Jin (90+2) scored for North Korea while Lallianzuala Chhangte (51st) and captain Sunil Chhetri (61st) reduced the margin for India.

The loss put the home side on the verge of being sent out of reckoning for a berth in the final as they occupy the bottom of the points table. Tajikistan are in the top of the table with six points while Syria and North Korea have three points.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates