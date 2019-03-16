India supports BRICS cooperation on counter-terrorism

international

Curitiba (Brazil): India extended support for the priority areas set out by Brazil, especially the BRICS cooperation on counter-terrorism, during first BRICS Sherpa meeting held here on March 14 and 15.

The Indian delegation was led by Secretary (ER), TS Tirumurti for the meeting, held under the Presidency of Brazil.

"Brazil has identified countering terrorism as one of its priority areas for BRICS under its presidency. Brazil's priorities for its Presidency includes inter-alia science, technology, and innovation, digital economy, New Development Bank and BRICS Business Council as well as countering transnational crime and terrorism," an official statement outlined.

India conveyed its support for the priority areas, particularly to take forward BRICS cooperation on counter-terrorism in a meaningful and concrete manner with BRICS member countries. "India also underlined the need to take forward inter-alia people-to-people cooperation, cooperation in science and technology and innovation, and also in health and traditional medicine," the statement outlined.

BRICS brings together five major emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - comprising 43 per cent of the world population, having 37 per cent of the world gross domestic product (GDP) and 17 per cent share in the world trade, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). India is one of the founder-nations of the association.

