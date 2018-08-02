India test-fires interceptor missile

national

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) test-fired the AAD interceptor from a canister against multiple simulated targets. The missile shoots down one after choosing from a number of targets

Representational image

India on Thursday successfully test-fired the endo-atmospheric Advanced Air Defence (AAD) interceptor missile, which is a part of the country's ballistic missile defence (BMD) shield against a multiple target scenario.

The interceptor missile (it remains within the earth's atmosphere at an altitude below 100 km), fired from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, hit a designated incoming dummy enemy missile at a distance of 40 km, said official sources.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) test-fired the AAD interceptor from a canister against multiple simulated targets. The missile shoots down one after choosing from a number of targets, said the sources. The DRDO has developed both high-altitude and low-altitude anti-ballistic missiles.

The interceptor is a 7.5-meter long single stage solid rocket propelled guided missile.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever