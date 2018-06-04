Search

India test-fires nuclear capable missile

Jun 04, 2018, 00:17 IST | IANS

The surface-to-surface missile with a 5,000 km strike range was launched with the help of a mobile launcher from launch pad-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at 9.48 a.m., Defence Ministry sources said

India on Sunday successfully test-fired the nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-V off the Odisha coast. The surface-to-surface missile with a 5,000 km strike range was launched with the help of a mobile launcher from launch pad-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at 9.48 a.m., Defence Ministry sources said.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile covered full range meeting all mission parameters. This was the sixth trial of the state-of-the-art Agni-5. The missile was last tested on January 18.

The 17-meter long and 2-meter wide missile weighs around 50 tonnes. It can carry a nuclear warhead weighing over a tonne.

