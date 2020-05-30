Cricket Australia: India Tests can happen at one or two venues

Cricket Australia (CA) has not ruled out the possibility of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing a change in the schedule for India's tour of the country with the board still keeping the door open for hosting four Tests in "as little as one venue". CA on Thursday announced that India will play the Tests at Brisbane (December 3-7), Adelaide (December 11-15), Melbourne (December 26-30) and Sydney (January 3-7) respectively.

However, CA chief executive Kevin Roberts said the schedule could change depending on the travel restrictions due to the health crisis. "That [schedule] assumes that state borders are open to domestic travel. It may be that circumstances dictate that when the time comes maybe we can only use one or two venues, we really don't know any of that yet," he told reporters. "There is a lot of variables based on whether we have four venues in four states or as little as one venue in one state. There's endless scenarios and possibilities."

Soon after the announcement, Western Australia Cricket Association chief Christina Matthews had lashed out at CA for choosing Brisbane over Perth as one of the venues for the high-profile Test series. Roberts said that the Gabba didn't get a Test during India's tour two years ago and to strike a balance, Perth was overlooked this time around.

