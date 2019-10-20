India to appeal against UK move on couple's extradition

New Delhi: Indian authorities have decided to appeal against a UK lower court's order of denying extradition of British citizen Aarti Dhar and her husband Kanwaljitsinh Raizada to face trial in India for the murder of their 11-year-old adopted son and his brother-in-law on human rights grounds.

Gujarat's Junagadh Police Superintendent Saurab Singh said on Saturday: "The appeal to extradite the accused couple (Aarti Dhar and Kanwaljitsinh Raizada) has been turned down by a UK lower court. We will appeal in the higher court."

The appeal for extradition will be now heard at the Royal Courts of Justice on January 28, 2020. India had made an extradition request for the couple, which had been turned down by Westminster Magistrates' Court in London. Now, Indian authorities have got permission from the UK High Court to appeal for the extradition of the couple to face charges of murder.

The case pertains to Dhar, 55, a Heathrow Airport worker whose native place is in Punjab, and Kanwaljit Raizada, 30, from Gujarat, being accused of adopting Gopal Sejani in India, taking out life cover for him, then paying Rs 5 lakh to hitmen to murder him for splitting the insurance payout.

Rs 5 lakh

Amount paid to hitmen to murder the adopted son

