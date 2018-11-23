India to build Kartarpur corridor up to border for Sikh pilgrims

national

Hours after Indian government urged Pakistan to improve infrastructure and develop a corridor with suitable facilities in its territory from the International Border to Gurudwara Kartapur Sahib in order to facilitate easier access and smooth passage of Indian pilgrims through the year, Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be breaking ground for the Kartarpur corridor on November 28.

India will build and develop a corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district to the International Border to facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the banks of the Ravi river in Pakistan, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Thursday.

Kartarpur Sahib, located just across the International Border, is the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev and one of the holiest shrines of Sikhs. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

New Delhi has also asked Islamabad to develop a corridor with suitable facilities in their territory. A high-powered telescope will be also installed along the border for devotees to view Kartarpur Sahib.

SAD welcomes move

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) welcomed the Centre's decision to approve the corridor. SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal thanked the NDA government. "The 70-year-old demand has been finally acceded to," Badal said.

