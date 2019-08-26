India to launch Cartosat-3 satellite in October-November

national

An earth observation or remote sensing satellite, Cartosat-3 is an advanced version with better spatial and spectral characteristics as compared to the Cartosat-2 series satellites

K. Sivan in a photo tweeted by news agency IANS

Chennai: K.Sivan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday said that India will launch its advanced cartography satellite, Cartosat-3, towards the end of October or early November.

"The next launch will be cartography satellite Cartosat-3. The launch will be towards the end of October or early November this year," Sivan told news agency IANS. He said Cartosat-3 will be launched using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket.

#India will launch its advanced cartography #satellite, #Cartosat-3, towards the end of October or early November, said #KSivan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (#ISRO).



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/dJueOUeguu — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 26, 2019

An earth observation or remote sensing satellite, Cartosat-3 is an advanced version with better spatial and spectral characteristics as compared to the Cartosat-2 series satellites. It is said that Cartosat-3 will also have strategic applications with better pictures.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates