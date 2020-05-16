India to set up research reactor for affordable treatment of cancer, other diseases

India will set up a research reactor in PPP mode for the production of medical isotopes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

This will produce medical isotopes and make available affordable treatment for cancer and other diseases, she said unveiling the fourth tranche of the economic stimulus package.

She said the research reactor in public-private partnership (PPP) mode would use irradiation technology for food preservation - to compliment agricultural reforms and assist farmers.

