India to undertake human space mission worth Rs 10k crore

Human spaceflight programme will provide a unique micro-gravity platform in space for conducting experiments and test bed for future technologies. It is expected to give impetus to economic activities in the country too

The programme is expected to spur research and development within the country in niche science and technology domains

The union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved indigenous human spaceflight initiative, Gaganyaan Programme. Under the programme, a three-member crew will spend a minimum of seven days in space. The cost of Gaganyaan is Rs 10,000 crore.

The total fund includes the cost of technology development, flight hardware realisation and essential infrastructure elements. Two unmanned flights and one manned flight will be undertaken as part of the programme too.

A human-rated GSLV Mk-lll will be used to carry the orbital module which will have necessary provisions for sustaining a three-member crew for the duration of the mission. The necessary infrastructure for crew training, realisation of flight systems and ground infrastructure will be established to support the programme. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will collaborate extensively with national agencies, laboratories, academia and industry to accomplish the objectives of Gaganyaan.

National agencies, laboratories and academia will participate in crew training, human life science technology development initiatives as well as design reviews. First human space flight demonstration is targeted to be completed within 40 months from the date of sanction. Prior to this, two unmanned flights in full complement will be carried out to gain confidence on the technology and mission management aspects.

07

No. of days three Indians will spend in space

