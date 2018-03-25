India U-16 boys win Hong Kong football tournament

A brace from Bekey Oram in the first half and goals from Rohit Danu and Lalrokima in the second half settled the issue for India



The India U-16 team emerged champions in the Jockey Cup International Youth Invitational Football Tournament with a 4-2 victory over Hong Kong U-17 in the final here on Sunday. The tournament was an U-17 event where India fielded their U-16 National Team.

A brace from Bekey Oram in the first half and goals from Rohit Danu and Lalrokima in the second half settled the issue for India.

This was the team's third consecutive victory in as many days. The Indians had earlier defeated Chinese Taipei (4-0) and Singapore (3-1).

The team coached by Bibiano Fernandes is presently unbeaten in 22 matches.

The youth tournament was a part of a series of international exposure tours planned by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) along with the Sports Authority of India to provide the best preparation for the squad in their quest to qualify for the next edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The U-16 boys have already qualified for the AFC U-16 Finals from where the top four teams will make it to the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

