India U-19 'B' skipper Vedant Murkar is learning from Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni

Vedant Murkar trains at Shivaji Park recently. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Many talented cricketers, including India icon Sachin Tendulkar, have emerged from the Shardashram Vidyamandir's stables where coach Ramakant Achrekar had a special role to play in nurturing raw talent. The latest to join that list is young wicketkeeper-batsman Vedant Murkar, who was recently selected to lead the India U-19 'B' team for the upcoming Quadrangular one-day series comprising U-19 teams of India 'A', Afghanistan and Nepal that in Lucknow from September 12.

Vedant, who is incidentally coached by Achrekar's grandson Pradosh Mayekar, has been a consistent performer at different age group competitions for Mumbai and even at the U-19 zonal tournaments. A call from BCCI caught the Worli Koliwada-based cricketer by surprise. "To get selected in India's U-19 team at just 16 was a huge surprise and to lead the team is a really big opportunity for me," Vedant told mid-day. The young cricketer has already begun his homework.

"I am a big follower of Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni [former India captains]. The way they played the game and reacted to different situations are exceptional examples for me. I am watching videos of both, but I am especially watching videos of Dhoni sir's 'keeping techniques," he added.

Vedant thanked former first-class cricketer Naresh Churi and ex-Mumbai U-19 stumper Mayekar, for improving his batting and 'keeping respectively. "When I was in Std VII, I was only a batsman, but Churi sir advised me to start keeping wicket. Mayekar sir, a wicketkeeper himself, worked a lot on my technique. It helped me a lot," Vedant explained.

"Vedant is a quick learner. He never repeats his mistakes and that has helped him improve," said Mayekar. Meanwhile, Churi credited Mayekar for Vedant's rise. "Mayekar was very good at receiving the ball and imbibed in Vedant exactly the same quality," he said.

