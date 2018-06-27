India under undeclared emergency for last four years, says Mayawati

Mayawati alleged that the attitude of the BJP governments, at the Centre and in states, was against the poor, farmers, labourers, backwards and Dalits

BSP president Mayawati alleged that the country had been under an "undeclared emergency" for the last four years and the people were feeling "suffocated" due to the prevailing situation.

She alleged that the attitude of the BJP governments, at the Centre and in states, was against the poor, farmers, labourers, backwards and Dalits. Mayawati said the saffron party had lost all moral rights to speak about the welfare of these sections after their continued harassment.

"The country faces a financial emergency due to demonetisation and has been facing a situation akin to an undeclared emergency for the last four years," she said. "The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi need to introspect on the undeclared emergency-like situation... They should find a solution to problems such as poverty, unemployment and inflation," Mayawati said.