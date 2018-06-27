India under undeclared emergency for last four years, says Mayawati
Mayawati alleged that the attitude of the BJP governments, at the Centre and in states, was against the poor, farmers, labourers, backwards and Dalits
BSP president Mayawati alleged that the country had been under an "undeclared emergency" for the last four years and the people were feeling "suffocated" due to the prevailing situation.
She alleged that the attitude of the BJP governments, at the Centre and in states, was against the poor, farmers, labourers, backwards and Dalits. Mayawati said the saffron party had lost all moral rights to speak about the welfare of these sections after their continued harassment.
"The country faces a financial emergency due to demonetisation and has been facing a situation akin to an undeclared emergency for the last four years," she said. "The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi need to introspect on the undeclared emergency-like situation... They should find a solution to problems such as poverty, unemployment and inflation," Mayawati said.
'Atmosphere worse than Emergency'
Former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday called the prevalent atmosphere in the country "far worse" than the period of Emergency, imposed by the then Congress between 1975 and 1977.
