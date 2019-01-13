India v Australia history lessons at Bradman Museum

cricket

Titled 'Kapil to Kohli: India's Rise to Cricket Greatness', the special exhibition, marking the Indian sojourn Down Under, is a profound celebration of the fascinating past and history of the most influential country in cricket today, India.

A Team India jersey autographed by Sachin Tendulkar. Pics/Suvam Pal

With the Indian team under captain Virat Kohli conquering their final frontier on Australian soil in Sydney, the renowned Bradman Museum: International Cricket Hall of Fame in another New South Wales city has been hosting a special exhibition commemorating the glorious history of Indian cricket. Bowral, 117km away from the venue for the decisive fourth Test, is the place where the iconic Don spent his formative years in life as well as cricket.

The sleepy southern highlands city with its sylvan, hilly surroundings had played a role in shaping up Bradman's career as a schoolboy cricketer while the museum, situated next to the ground where the Australian icon scored his first-ever century in school cricket, gives a glimpse of his legendary life alongside the evolution of the gentlemen's game and its fabulous past.

Across all eras

Rina Hore, Executive Director of the Museum said: "Our summer exhibition is a snapshot encompassing the extraordinary history of Indian cricket from its beginnings through to the present day. It highlights the national team's emergence as a cricket world power and their determination to maintain that status."

Divided into four eras of cricket in India, the objects on display highlights the breadth of the Bradman Museum's Indian collection, ranging from signed photographs of some of the earliest doyens of Indian cricket like KS Ranjitsinhji, KS Duleepsinhji, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi to signed jerseys and accessories of modern day greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni among others. There are also several invaluable collectables such as scorecards from India's first tour of Australia in 1947-48, artefacts and memorabilia in the early days of cricket between India and Australia.

Jhulan treasure

Interestingly, the curators paid special attention to Indian women's cricket. A white ODI ball signed by Jhulan Goswami is also part of the collection. However, the masterpiece of the exhibition is a portrait of Tendulkar by prominent Australian artist, Dave Thomas.

The oil-painting was accomplished by Thomas when the Indian batting maestro visited the Museum in 2014 and has been unveiled for the public for the first time during the ongoing exhibition. Tendulkar's portrait has been gracing the walls of the museum alongside other portraits by Thomas in the museum, including Sir Vivian Richards, Adam Gilchrist and WG Grace as well as the famed portrait of Sir Donald Bradman, by the late Australian artist, Bill Leak.

