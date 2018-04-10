India, Vietnam discuss ways to boost strategic partnership

There have been two high-level visits to India from the Vietnamese side earlier this year

Sushma Swaraj with Vietnam's vice Foreign Minister

Dang Dinh Quy, the Vice Foreign Minister of Vietnam, on Tuesday met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and held discussions on the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and on ways to further boost ties.

"Vice Foreign Minister Dang Dinh Quy of Vietnam called on EAM @sushmaswaraj today. They discussed comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Vietnam and the plan of action to further expand our relationship," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

After a decade of being strategic partners, India and Vietnam formally upgraded their relationship status to "comprehensive strategic partnership" in 2016. Defence and trade are important components of the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Vietnam.

There have been two high-level visits to India from the Vietnamese side earlier this year. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc was one of the chief guests for the Republic Day Parade this year, while President Tran Dai Quang also paid a visit to India last month.

