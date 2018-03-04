India, Vietnam ink three pacts

India and Vietnam vowed to join hands for a thriving Indo-Pacific besides ensuring an efficient and rules-based regional security architecture



Tran Dai Quang and Narendra Modi

India and Vietnam vowed to join hands for a thriving Indo-Pacific besides ensuring an efficient and rules-based regional security architecture, seen as a thinly veiled message to China over its increasing military posturing in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang inked three pacts providing for cooperation in nuclear energy, trade and agriculture. They decided to explore co-development projects in defence sector and boost ties in oil and gas exploration, including trilateral cooperation.

Modi said both sides expressed commitment to expand bilateral maritime cooperation further.

