India vs Afghanistan: Afghan fighters showed no fight when it mattered

Promptly asked to follow on by Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane, the visitors fared even worse in terms of runs as this time they folded for 103 in 38.4 overs, leaving India victors by an innings and 262 runs

Afghan's Afsar Zazai is bowled by Ishant Sharma on Day Two of the first Test yesterday. Pic/AFP

It was always going to boil down what kind of skills Afghanistan would be able to display with the bat, where it takes one ball to be dismissed. Sadly, neither collectively nor singly throughout, Test debutants Afghanistan offered any substance with the bat. Starting off their first innings after the Indians were finally dismissed for 474 at the stroke of lunch on Day Two, Afghanistan's first innings didn't extend to tea even, lasting a mere 27.5 overs. The total of 109 in their first ever outing with the bat meant they had conceded a lead of 365. Promptly asked to follow on by Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane, the visitors fared even worse in terms of runs as this time they folded for 103 in 38.4 overs, leaving India victors by an innings and 262 runs.

The loss inside two days will hurt — it should — but the Afghanistan players would do well to remember that they were up against the World No. 1 Test side. And unlike in the past, where players loved to make their debut against kind attacks, which usually had just one or two bowlers they had to worry about, the Indian bowling line-up these days doesn't depend on the pitch or conditions. That said, that it would be 'two much' and that they would get bowled out twice in less than a day — only the fourth time such a thing has happened in the history of Test cricket — wasn't as expected. This was a side that had fought many a battle to get here but then here when the occasion demanded, no one showed any fight.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates