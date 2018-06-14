India vs Afghanistan: Ajinkya Rahane will talk to selectors about post-Test activity

After the one-off Afghanistan Test match, Ajinkya Rahane has nothing to look forward to as he has been dropped from the limited-overs side which is going to UK first

Ajinkya Rahane. Pic/AFP

No longer a certainty in the shorter formats, India's stand-in Test captain Ajinkya Rahane said he will talk to the selection committee in order to get a clearer picture about his mode of preparation for the upcoming Test series in England.

After the one-off Afghanistan Test match, Rahane has nothing to look forward to as he has been dropped from the limited-overs side which is going to UK first. The Test series against England is scheduled to start on August 1. Asked what will he do for the next one and half months, a normally defensive Rahane let his guard down for moment.

"See, I don't know what's going to happen after this Test match. But yeah, I will definitely have a word with the selectors," Rahane said. While there are talks that he might play a few games for India 'A', there's no official word on the matter. "But I will start my preparation in Mumbai as I always do at the BKC. I always prepare intensely before every series but as of now the focus on this Test. Each and every Test counts and we need to win this one," he said.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever