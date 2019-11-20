India vs Bangladesh pink-ball test: Buzz for tickets as all roads lead to Eden Gardens

Kolkata: The buzzword in the City of Joy is 'ticket' and it seems everyone in this city wants to be at the Eden Gardens for the November 22-26 India v Bangladesh pink-ball Test.

There is not an iota of doubt that the 66,000 capacity stadium will be packed at least on the first two days. Members of the public who have no connection to the game as club members or employees of government departments are hoping for tickets but it is unlikely that they will get in. Most of the tickets are given to Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) affiliated clubs.

Tickets and passes have already hit the black market. On Tuesday, clubhouse passes were being sold for Rs 5000 each while daily tickets priced at Rs 150 each were selling for Rs 1500.

PTI adds: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said that the tickets for the first four days of India's first day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata have been sold out and he was extremely happy about it. "It's sold out and I'm extremely happy [about it]," said Ganguly at the BCCI headquarters. Asked for how many days it was sold out, Ganguly said four.

