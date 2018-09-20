India vs Pakistan: Hardik Pandya sustains back injury, stretchered off

cricket

The incident took place in the 18th over of the Pakistan innings when Hardik Pandya was bowling his fifth over, after completing the follow through, he immediately felt his lower back and lay on the ground in considerable pain

Hardik Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was yesterday stretchered off the field during the Asia Cup group league encounter against Pakistan after sustaining an "acute lower back injury". The incident took place in the 18th over of the Pakistan innings when the all-rounder was bowling his fifth over.

It was the fifth delivery and Pandya, after completing the follow through, immediately felt his lower back and lay on the ground in considerable pain. He was unable to get up and was stretchered off and was taken for medical examination.

"Hardik Pandya has an acute lower back injury. He is able to stand at the moment and the medical team is assessing him now. Manish Pandey is on the field as his substitute," BCCI's media team updated. Pandya's figures were 4.5-0-24-0 after Babar Azam's catch was dropped by Mahendra Singh Dhoni when the batsman was on 32. Azam however was later dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever