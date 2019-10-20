India Vs SA: Super Rohit Sharma 'opens' out yet again to hit SA hard

Ajinkya Rahane (left) congratulates Rohit Sharma for his century against South Africa on the first day of the third Test at Ranchi on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Ranchi: India's batting coach Vikram Rathour on Saturday attributed Rohit Sharma's success as Test opener, in the ongoing series against South Africa to mental adjustments. With India reduced to 39 for three, Rohit (117 batting off 164 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane (83 batting off 135) shared an unbeaten 185-run stand to stage the home team's recovery. India were 224 for three before bad light, followed by rain, forced an early end to play on Day One with only six overs possible in the final session.

Rohit and Rahane's partnership was a throwback to the days when Mumbaikars dominated Indian cricket. "It was the khadoos cricket that Mumbaikars used to play. I think that has changed now. You see Mumbaikars playing a lot many more shots. They are producing many aggressive cricketers now. "You also see some very solid players from other parts of India now. So we are not looking at it as a Mumbai partnership. It were two good players who batted well for the Indian team today," said Rathour.

Rohit's Test century No. 6 came with a massive six off spinner Dane Piedt. It was a typical knock from India's limited overs vice-captain as he exercised caution when Kagiso Rabada was steaming in the morning before going for his strokes. "He is such an experienced player. I don't think you need to change anything with his technique. The only adjustment I think he had to make was his game plans," Rathour, an opening batsman in the mid 1990s, told reporters after the first day's proceedings.

"I always believed he is too good a player not to be playing in any format. It was a good call to make him to open. With the amount of runs he has scored, he has settled the issue for the time being. "Somebody of his experience and the kind of cricket he plays, if he starts coming good top of the order, it changes everything," he added.

