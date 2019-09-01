India vs West Indies: Bishop, Sunny slam doubters of hat-trick man Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action

cricket

As the cricketing world was lapping up India's pace ace Jasprit Bumrah's hat-trick in the second Test against West Indies on Saturday, television commentator Ian Bishop spewed venom on those who are questioning the legality of Bumrah's bowling action.

If Bishop surprised viewers of Sony Ten1 by saying that some people are casting doubts over Bumrah's action, his co-commentator Sunil Gavaskar sounded surprised too. While Bishop did not identify the accusers, he stressed that they don't know anything about cricket. He also urged them take a good look at themselves in the mirror.

Gavaskar fired in a line by saying they should get their eyes checked. A little later, when Bumrah's action was displayed on the screen, Gavaskar emphasised that Bumrah's arm was ram-rod straight and there was no question of a bend.

Bumrah became the third Indian bowler to bag a Test hat-trick when he sent back Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase. Harbhajan Singh claimed India's first hat-trick against Australia in Kolkata, 2001 while Irfan Pathan bagged his against Pakistan at Karachi in 2006.

At one stage. Bumrah claimed all the five West Indies to fall before limping off with a calf worry when the hosts were 26 for five. Ishant Sharma was called on to complete Bumrah's over.

