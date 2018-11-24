India warm up for Hockey Men's World Cup with big win

other-sports

The Indian hockey team geared up for the World Cup with a 5-0 thrashing of reigning Olympic champions Argentina in a warm-up match yesterday. Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma and Hardik Singh were the scorers for the hosts.

The first and third goals were penalty corner conversions, while the rest were field goals. "We played well in patches. I'm happy we scored two PC goals and two field goals. But we broke the structure and Argentina took control, which is not acceptable and the boys have understood," India coach Harendra Singh said.

"It is important to start on a good note and I should compliment my boys. Practice matches give you confidence. We tried a couple of things and I'm happy with the way our midfielders created opportunities."

