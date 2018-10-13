India-WI 2nd ODI shifted from Wankhede to CCI

cricket

Representational Image

The fourth ODI between India and West Indies was yesterday shifted from the Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium to the Cricket Club of India (CCI). The BCCI yesterday formally announced that the match will now be held at the Brabourne Stadium on October 29.

"Under the instructions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators, the fourth ODI between India and Windies scheduled on 29th October at Wankhede Stadium has been shifted to Cricket Club of India, Mumbai," the BCCI said in a statement. The need for a shift in venue arose due to original host, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) citing it's inability to issue tenders to the vendors for the ODI.

The city's cricket body had already cited its inability to host the ODI at the Wankhede Stadium, primarilyy because of financial constraints. Yesterday the MCA officials had met a senior BCCI official and had appraised him of the difficulties.

They had even suggested that the Board should host the game. The Bombay High Court, earlier this year, had appointed a Committee of Administrators for the MCA comprising two retired judges, who relinquished their charge on September 14. Since then, there has been no clarity on who would operate the MCA bank account.

