India will lead space with young dividend: Former ISRO chief Kiran Kumar

Former ISRO chief Kira Kumar being facilitated by the dignitaries

On Sunday, at the fourth foundation day ceremony at Loni Kalbhor campus, former ISRO chief Kiran Kumar said that India is blessed with young dividend and could lead the space world in the future. On August 11, 2019, MIT ADT University celebrated the fourth foundation.

While addressing the students former ISRO chief Kumar said, "India started the space program when the world was dominated by space race between America and Russia. At that time our visionary scientist Dr. Vikram Sarabhai was thinking to use space success for the progress of the country. In 1975 with the help of America, he used space technology for the education of common people in rural India. We have surprised the world with the launch of 104 satellites at once. We (India) are providing the benefits of the space program to our neighbouring countries."

Kumar further said that a common fisherman has access to weather and information regarding international boundaries through his mobile. It happened due to success in space. He put forward that India is blessed with young dividend and it could be used for further space research and progress of the country.

The guest of honour of the function and director of National Institute of Technology, Warangal, Telangana Dr. N.V. Ramana Rao said, "Adaptive attitude is need of an hour. The world is changing fast. Students should develop capacities like visualisation and analysis. Many students produced by central institutions go abroad. This is a negative part of us. We need to overcome this problem."

The executive president of MIT ADT university Dr. Mangesh Karad said, "MIT ADT is the first university of MIT group so it has special significance. This is the university of the new generation and has established a connect with society, industry, and policymakers. Nowadays engineering seats are not being filled up. This is time to think differently in pedagogy, objectives. We here in MIT ADT have developed curriculum to produce more job givers rather than job seekers."

The president of the MIT group of institutions Dr. Vishwanath Karad said, "Swami Vivekananda had predicted that India will become Vishwaguru in the 21st century. The university is walking on the path shown by him."

