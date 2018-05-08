India will take 18 months to prepare for Day/Night Test: BCCI

While Cricket Australia (CA) were insistent on having a pink ball Test, which has been a convention for all touring teams for the past few years, the Indian board has made it clear that they will not deviate from the traditional red-ball matches



Amitabh Choudhary

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially informed Cricket Australia that India will not play any Day/Night Test match on their tour Down Under at the end of this year.

While Cricket Australia (CA) were insistent on having a pink ball Test, which has been a convention for all touring teams for the past few years, the Indian board has made it clear that they will not deviate from the traditional red-ball matches. With the Indian team management, headed by chief coach Ravi Shastri, intimating the Committee of Administrators (CoA) that the team will take at least 18 months to prepare for the Day/Night Test, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary was told to pass on the message to CA chief executive James Sutherland.

CA wanted the opening Test at Adelaide from December 6 to 10 to be a pink-ball Test. "I am directed to say by the Committee of Administrators that India would begin to play in the format only in about a year's time. Under the circumstances, I regret to say that the proposed D/N test cannot be played and all tests will have to have the conventional structure," Choudhary wrote in his e-mail to Sutherland. Among the Indian players, only Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay have played Day/Night pink ball matches in Duleep Trophy.

