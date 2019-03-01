India win one gold, five silver medals at Makran Cup boxing

other-sports

Duryodhan lost to Sajjad Zadeh Kezim in the welterweight final. Earlier, Rohit Tokas (64kg) and Manjeet Singh Panghal (75kg) lost in the semifinals to sign off with bronze medals

Representation picture

National champion Deepak Singh (49kg) was the lone Indian boxer to notch up a gold, while five others claimed silver medals in the Makran Cup in Chabahar, Iran. Deepak defeated Jaafar Naseri in the finals held on Monday night. However, none of the other five Indian finalists could win their summit clashes.

Finishing second on the podium were P Lalitha Prasad (52kg), Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Manish Kaushik (60kg), Duryodhan Singh Negi (69kg), Sanjeet (91kg) and Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg). Manish, also a national champion, lost to Danial Shah Baksh, while Satish was beaten by Mohammad Mlias.

Sanjeet, a gold-medallist at the India Open last year, went down to Eldin Ghossoun in his final bout. Prasad couldn't put it past Omid Safa Ahmedi and settled for the second position. Duryodhan lost to Sajjad Zadeh Kezim in the welterweight final. Earlier, Rohit Tokas (64kg) and Manjeet Singh Panghal (75kg) lost in the semifinals to sign off with bronze medals.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever