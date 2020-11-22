India working to reduce carbon footprint by 30-35 per cent: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is trying to reduce its carbon footprint by 30-35 per cent and working to double its oil refining capacity in the next five years.

He stressed on Gujarat's solar power movement and said that the energy sector can provide growth and jobs alike. He was addressing the 8th Convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University in Gandhinagar virtually.

"India is trying to reduce its carbon footprint by 30-35 per cent today. The world was amazed when they got to know about it. We need to increase natural gas' usage by four times in our need for energy. We are also working to double the oil refining capacity of the nation in the next five years," the PM said.

He also said that India is moving swiftly on the solar energy scale. "Today, the per unit cost has dropped from Rs 12-13 to under s Rs 2," he claimed and added that solar power has become an "integral part of the nation".

Modi added that the aim is 175 GW of renewable energy by 2022. Though acknowledging that the students who are graduating on Saturday are facing an unusual time due to the pandemic, the Prime Minister told them to follow the 4-Ps'.

"It is not an easy thing to graduate at a time when the world is facing such a big crisis. "But your abilities are much bigger than these challenges. More important than the Problems is your Purpose, Preference and Plan," he said.

The Prime Minister added that today, major changes were also taking place in the energy sector of the whole world.

