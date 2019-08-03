India wrestler Sonam Malik bags gold; Komal in final

other-sports

Hailing from a small village Madina in Haryana's Sonepat, Sonam trounced China's Binbin Xiang 7-1 in 65kg final

India wrestler Sonam Malik

New Delhi: India's Sonam Malik dished out a dominating performance and conceded just three points on her way to a second successive gold medal at the World Cadet Championship while Komal assured herself at least a silver in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Hailing from a small village Madina in Haryana's Sonepat, Sonam trounced China's Binbin Xiang 7-1 in 65kg final, adding to the gold she won last year.

Sonam, coached by Ajmer Malik at Gohana, began with a 9-1 win over Tunisia's Khadija Jlassi and followed it up with wins over Lillian Alene Freitas (7-1) and Ekaterina Glukhareva (4-0) en route the final.

In the 40kg final, Komal will fight it with American Sterling Blayke.

Hanny Kumari is in contention for a bronze in 46kg and she is up against Mexico's Adriana Berenis Hernandez Sanchez while Bhagyashree Fand will clash with Sweden's Eva Olivia Linnea Forsberg in 61kg bronze medal bout.

Madhuri Patel, though, lost her bronze medal clash 0-8 to Aida Kerymova from Ukraine.

In men's free style, gold eluded the Indian team but as many as four bronze medals were grabbed by the young grapplers.

Udit defeated Azerbaijan's Javid Javadon 11-2 in the 48kg bronze bout while Aman got the better of Turkey's Muhammet Karavus in 10-6 in 55kg.

Manish Goswamy bagged bronze in 65kg with a 5-2 win over Azerbaijan's Kudratbek Nurullaev while Anirudh Kumar defeated Salar Saeid Habibiehsani 8-1 in 110kg.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever