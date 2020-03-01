Indian 2 Mishap: Director Shankar to give Rs. 1 crore compensation to the families of the deceased

The incident that recently happened on the sets of Kamal Haasan and Shankar's Indian 2 was both shocking and heart-breaking. For the uninitiated, a crane broke down during shoot that killed three and injured over 12 people from the unit. Haasan wrote a letter where he revealed his trauma over the incident. And what followed was a CBI inquiry!

And now, Shankar, the man who's making the film, has also penned an open letter and he seems to be heartbroken and horrified too. He wrote- "The death of Krishna, who joined me a month back as my assistant, has completely shaken me. It is hard to find a good assistant director. Within a few days, Krishna understood the magnitude of this huge project and excelled in his work. It was unfortunate that my satisfaction in having found a promising assistant director didn't last long."

He added, "His mother's tears and anguish when I met her at Krishna's home that day still haunts me. The loss of these lives torment me more than the thought that I was miraculously saved. Looking at the sufferings and sorrow that this accident has afflicted on the families of the departed, the injured, their families, the workers and all those involved, I feel that it would have been better if the crane had fallen on me. No amount of help or assistance can compensate for the loss of lives."

And the director is all set to compensate their families by donating a crore to them. But as Shankar stated, no amount of monetary compensation would be enough to make up for the loss they had to go through.

