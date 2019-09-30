Indian 4x400m mixed relay team finishes 7th at Doha Worlds

Doha: The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team finished seventh in the final race at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Doha. On Sunday, the Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas, V.K. Vismaya, Jisna Mathew and Tom Nirmal Noah clocked 3 minute 15.77 seconds, their seasons best, to finish seventh in the field of eight countries.

India began the final clash with Anas taking the charge for the side. He gave the team a competitive start by remaining close to his Bahrain counterpart and then passed the baton to Vismaya. Third leg runner Jisna, however, collided with a second leg runner of another country after collecting the baton from Vismaya, leading to a loss of crucial time.

However, Noah, who ran last for the team, recovered a bit to help India end at the seventh spot ahead of Brazil. The gold medal was won by the US, who broke the world record by clocking 3:09.34. Jamaica (3:11.78) and Bahrain (3:11.82) bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively.

On Saturday, the Indian team had finished third in its heat and seventh overall to qualify for the finals, which ensured them a berth for next year's Tokyo Olympics berth.

