Indian 7 to take on World 7 in PKL all-star match on July 13

Pro Kabaddi League organizers said that a 'PKL All-Star' match will be played between teams Indian 7 and World 7 on July 13,

Pro Kabaddi League organizers Thursday announced that a 'PKL-All-Star' match will be played between teams Indian 7 and World 7 on July 13, a week before the commencement of the seventh season of the league.

The game will be held at the Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad, said a joint media statement issued here by the organizers Mashal Sports Pvt Ltd and broadcasters Star Sports. 'Indian 7' will be led by Ajay Thakur and the outfit will be coached by Balwan Singh. The 'World 7' team will be captained by Iranian kabaddi player Fazel Atrachali and coached by E P Rao, it said.

The seventh season of PKL, with 12 teams in the fray, kicks off on July 20 in Hyderabad and the opening game will be played between Telugu Titans and U Mumba. It has been already announced that all games in the seventh season would start at 7.30 pm.

