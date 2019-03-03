Indian accused in adopted child's death walks free

crime

The Dallas County District Attorney's office said in a news release on Friday that prosecutors could not make a case against Sini Mathews - but left open the possibility of refilling the charge

Sherin Mathews

Sini Mathews, the adoptive mother of three-year-old Indian girl Sherin Mathews, who was found dead in a ditch in Texas in 2017, has been released from jail after the child endangerment charges filed against her were dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

The Dallas County District Attorney's office said in a news release on Friday that prosecutors could not make a case against Sini Mathews - but left open the possibility of refilling the charge.

Baby Sherin's mysterious death

Sherin Mathews, who was adopted from Bihar, disappeared on October 7, 2017. Her foster father told the police that he had sent her out in the wee hours as punishment for not drinking her milk. Weeks later, Sherin's body was found in a culvert. Wesley Mathews remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever