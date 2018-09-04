Indian Air Force aircraft MiG-27 crashes near Jodhpur

national

The aircraft crashed near Jodhpur in Rajasthan during an ongoing routine mission on Tuesday but the pilot ejected safely

Villagers look on as smoke rises out of a burning MiG - 27 aircraft that crashed at Devariya village near Jodhpur on Tuesday, Sep 4, 2018. Pic/PTI

An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-27 aircraft crashed near Jodhpur in Rajasthan during a routine mission on Tuesday but the pilot ejected safely, officials said. Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Sombit Ghosh said a court of inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident.

He clarified that there was some misinformation earlier with respect to the number of pilots. The MiG-27, which took off from Jodhpur, came down near Devriya village. Villagers were the first to rush to the site.

An eyewitness, Champalal, said two or three fighter planes were in the air when one of them was seen emitting smoke. It came down suddenly with a loud noise and the area was engulfed in thick smoke. The pilot was taken to a hospital.

More details are awaited in the matter.

