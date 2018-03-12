Indian Air Force performs on Mauritius National Day

The Air Warrior drill team and Sarang Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday performed at the Mauritian city Mahebourg towards Regat 50 on the eve of the Mauritius National Day



Representation pic

The Air Warrior drill team and Sarang Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday performed at the Mauritian city Mahebourg towards Regat 50 on the eve of the Mauritius National Day.

The motto of the celebrations 'Lame de Lame' will be displayed today when the fly past will be flown at Champ De Mars by CASA aircraft of French Air Force, two Dorniers of Maritime Air Squadron, Eagle helicopter formation with one Dhruv and two Chetaks of the Mauritius Police and flag trooping of the Indian flag by the Indian Navy helicopter.

The show stoppers would be the four helicopters of Sarang helicopter aerobatic team.

