Indian Air Force Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman returns home to a hero's welcome

national

The Pakistani officials handed over Abhinandan to the Indian officials at the Attari-Wagah Border crossing. Security was beefed up during Abhinandan's homecoming

Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as he is released by Pakistan authorities at Wagah border on the Pakistani side./ PTI

Attari: The Indian Air Force team was present at Attari border to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was brought in a convoy comprising vehicles of the Pakistani government officials from Lahore.

The Pakistani officials handed over Abhinandan to the Indian officials at the Attari-Wagah Border crossing after nearly 60 hours in Pakistan, after being captured. Security was beefed up during Abhinandan's homecoming.

It was a day of celebration for India as Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was taken into custody by Pakistani Rangers, returned back home today. Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan on February 28 announced the release of captured Varthaman, calling it a peace gesture.

Varthaman's MiG 21 was shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani F-16 fighter during an air battle to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday. It is worth mentioning that, Abhinandan's father, Retd Air Marshal S Varthaman, and his wife, Dr Shobha Varthama were greeted with loud cheers and salutes by passengers who shared the flight with them from Chennai to Delhi last night.

#AbhinandanVarthaman's family gets standing ovation in flight as they're on way to receive India's proud son. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ #AbhinandanMyHero #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan pic.twitter.com/TVupoFWm1D — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) March 1, 2019

A viral video shows how the proud parents of Abhinandan received a heart-warming welcome on the flight, as passengers applauded and thanked them for giving India, a warrior like Abhinandan. From the common man to Ministers to Bollywood stars, every Indian is celebrating the moment, hailing it as a "victory for India."

Varthamans a MiG-21 family

For the Varthamans, flying the MiG-21 fighter aircraft is a sort of family tradition. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman downed a Pakistani F-16 plane before his MiG-21 Bison was hit during a dogfight.

His father Air Marshal (retd) Simhakutty Varthaman also flew the MiG-21s and was an IAF test pilot, who retired five years ago, a family friend said here Friday.

Abhinandan's grandfather was also in the IAF, he said. In an interview to PTI, Wing Commander (retd) Prakash Navale, who was a course-mate of Abhinandan's father at the National Defence Academy (NDA) during 1969-72, said the first time he saw the young pilot, held captive by Pakistan, was when he was a three-year-old toddler.

India used diplomatic and military pressure to ensure that Pakistan releases Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman unconditionally, top sources said in New Delhi. Prime Minister Modi made no compromises on theÂ Pakistani proposal for holding talks, the sources said. Khan announced in Pakistan Parliament that Abhinandan will be released on Friday as a peace gesture.

India mounted pressure on Pakistan through the international community, with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval holding talks with the US and other P-5 countries, the sources said. The External Affairs Ministry also exerted pressure on Pakistan through the Arab world, they said.

Wing Commander Varthaman, flying a MiG -21 Bison fighter plane, was chasing Pakistani jets which transgressed into Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and crossed over to PoK where his aircraft was shot down. He ejected safely and was taken to the custody by the Pakistani Army.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International, and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever