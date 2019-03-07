Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar: Not thinking of World Cup selection

cricket

All-rounder Vijay Shankar says he is not worried about WC selection after helping India beat Australia in thriller

India's Vijay Shankar celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Marcus Stoinis during the second ODI at Nagpur on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

A match-winning performance against Australia in the second ODI has boosted his chances of securing a World Cup spot but India all-rounder Vijay Shankar insists he is not losing sleep over his selection.

Captain Virat Kohli handed the ball to Shankar when Australia needed 11 runs from the last over and India required two wickets for a win. Shankar dismissed Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa in three balls, delivering when it mattered.

"I've said previously also that I never think about the selection or World Cup thing because it's a long way off from now. Every game is very important. I just look to give my best and win a game for the team," said the Tamil Nadu all-rounder.

Shankar said the tough final of the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka last year when he struggled to rotate strike was a big learning curve for him and it helped him in pressure situation on Tuesday.

"To be honest, the Nidahas Trophy has taught me too many things. Actually, I learnt how to stay neutral after that. Be it high or low, it doesn't matter. I need to stay calm and neutral all the time."

"I was just ready for the challenge because I knew I had to bowl that one over. And I was just telling [myself] after the 43rd-44th over, I am going to bowl anytime. Maybe the last over and I should be ready to defend a total of 10 runs or 15 runs. So, I was mentally prepared for that."

