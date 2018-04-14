Indian-American entrepreneur among six killed in Arizona plane crash

The entrepreneur has been identified as Anand Patel, 26, the founder of What's Happy Clothing



Anand Patel

An Indian-American entrepreneur was among six people killed when a small plane crashed on a golf course in a suburb of Phoenix in Arizona shortly after taking off from a nearby airport, authorities said.

They identified him as Anand Patel, 26, the founder of What's Happy Clothing. The plane, a Piper PA-24 Comanche, which was headed to Las Vegas crashed on Monday night onto a Scottsdale golf course, some 15 minutes after takeoff from the city airport.

Nobody on the ground was hurt, said Kevin Watts, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesman. On hitting the ground, the single-engined plane burst into flames, killing all the six passengers on board. Their age ranged from 22 to 28 years.

