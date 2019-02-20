Indian-American man kills wife, shoots self

international

Sreenivas and Shanti Nakirekanti

Houston: An Indian-American couple was found dead in their home in an apparent murder-suicide at an affluent suburb in the US state of Texas, police said.

Police officers were called to the house in Sugar Land on Monday around 6 am. They found the bodies of Sreenivas Nakirekanti, 51, and his wife, Shanti Nakirekanti, 46, at the scene. They said Shanti was found with a gunshot wound to her head in the driveway of the home on Pendergrass and Sheffield Court.

Sreenivas was found in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to the chest and a small handgun nearby, police said. Police said a preliminary investigation indicates Sreenivas shot and killed Shanti and then turned the gun on himself.

According to the authorities a 16-year-old girl was asleep in the home at the time of the shooting. She answered the door for police when they arrived and told them her dad was not coming out of the bedroom. She was not injured.

The daughter is now in the care and custody of friends, Sugar Land city spokesman Doug Adolph said. Friends said the couple also has a 21-year-old son who attends the University of Texas. Police said there was no history of domestic violence.

