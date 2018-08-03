Indian among three foreigners abducted, killed in Afghanistan

international

Other two are from Malaysia and Macedonia, according to the police, who are treating it as a terrorist incident

It is the latest incident targeting foreigners in Kabul. Pic/AFP

An Indian national working for an international food services company in Afghanistan was among three foreigners killed by unidentified gunmen after they were abducted from capital city Kabul, the latest incident targeting foreigners in the war-torn country.

The three men — one Indian, a Malaysian and a Macedonian — were working as chefs for the French food services and facilities management giant Sodexo, the ToloNews said, citing a senior diplomat in Kabul. The Malaysian national is said to be 64, the Indian 39, and the Macedonian 37. They were abducted early this morning and their bodies were later found in Mussahi, a volatile area of the Afghan capital, the report said.

According to local media reports, the armed men took off the foreigners from their vehicle and abducted them in a car in Kabul city. The driver, after 20 minutes, reached the office and informed the staff about the abduction, the report said.

Police launched a search operation and cordoned off the area. After around two hours, the bodies were recovered. The cops are investigating it as terror incident. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the killings.

Similar incidents in the past

Two professors, an Australian and an American, were abducted in August 2016 while working for the American University of Afghanistan. In January 2017 they appeared in a video, appealing to then president-elect Donald Trump to offer a prisoner swap for their release.

