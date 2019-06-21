Indian and Chinese Army personnel participate in yoga sessions along LAC

national

Troops of Guwahati Frontier of Border Security Force also celebrated the Yoga Day on Friday with officers of different ranks joining the programme

Pic/Twitter ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY

Around seventy personnel belonging to the Chinese People's Liberation Army and thirty civilians participated in joint Yoga sessions with the Indian Army troops at Nathu La (Sikkim) and at Bumla and Wacha-Damai in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday as part of the International Yoga Day celebrations.

Tezpur-based defence PRO, Lt. Col. Harsh Wardhan Pande, said the programme was organized for the first time along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the eastern border.

"The participation of Chinese Army personnel in such an event during border personnel meetings will go a long way in promoting peace along the borders," he said.

He said that the 5th International Yoga Day was celebrated on the theme 'Yoga for Heart' in different areas and units under the Eastern Command. "A large number of troops, their families and local citizens from far-flung areas of the east and north-eastern region participated in the event to spread awareness and promote a healthy lifestyle," he said.

Various workshops were organised by the units of Eastern Command at Kolkata, Dimapur, Shillong, Tezpur, Tenga, Missamari, Tawang, Sukna, Panagarh and all other military stations involving the local population to create awareness about yoga and encouraging people to incorporate this form of exercise as a means to achieving a healthy life.

Meanwhile, troops of Guwahati Frontier of Border Security Force also celebrated the Yoga Day on Friday with officers of different ranks joining the programme. At least 150 officers and other ranks of BSF and NDRF participated in the event organized at BSF Auditorium, Patgaon.

Similar programmes were also organized in Sector HQ of Dhubri, Coochbehar and Falakata, all Battalion HQ and Border Out Post under command of Guwahati Frontier.

Top News Stories of the Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates