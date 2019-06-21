Indian and Chinese Army personnel participate in yoga sessions along LAC
Troops of Guwahati Frontier of Border Security Force also celebrated the Yoga Day on Friday with officers of different ranks joining the programme
Around seventy personnel belonging to the Chinese People's Liberation Army and thirty civilians participated in joint Yoga sessions with the Indian Army troops at Nathu La (Sikkim) and at Bumla and Wacha-Damai in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday as part of the International Yoga Day celebrations.
#Indian and #Chinesearmy personnel on June 21 observed the #InternationalDayofYoga, performing #Yoga '#asanas' on the Line of Actual Control (#LAC) in eastern #Ladakh in #JammuandKashmir.#YogaDay2019— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 21, 2019
Photo: ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY pic.twitter.com/QSpxxPRG1E
Tezpur-based defence PRO, Lt. Col. Harsh Wardhan Pande, said the programme was organized for the first time along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the eastern border.
"The participation of Chinese Army personnel in such an event during border personnel meetings will go a long way in promoting peace along the borders," he said.
He said that the 5th International Yoga Day was celebrated on the theme 'Yoga for Heart' in different areas and units under the Eastern Command. "A large number of troops, their families and local citizens from far-flung areas of the east and north-eastern region participated in the event to spread awareness and promote a healthy lifestyle," he said.
5th #InternationalYogDay— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) June 21, 2019
Our fit & fearless soldiers #IndianArmy practice #Yoga on the icy heights of #HimalayanRanges. We are committed for having healthy & fit India.#NationFirst #YogaDay2019 #IDY2019#AYUSH#ZindagiRaheKhush#à¤¯à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸#à¤ÂÂ à¤¨à¥ÂÂà¤¤à¤°à¥ÂÂà¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤¯à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ pic.twitter.com/iSvpbeTycr
Various workshops were organised by the units of Eastern Command at Kolkata, Dimapur, Shillong, Tezpur, Tenga, Missamari, Tawang, Sukna, Panagarh and all other military stations involving the local population to create awareness about yoga and encouraging people to incorporate this form of exercise as a means to achieving a healthy life.
Meanwhile, troops of Guwahati Frontier of Border Security Force also celebrated the Yoga Day on Friday with officers of different ranks joining the programme. At least 150 officers and other ranks of BSF and NDRF participated in the event organized at BSF Auditorium, Patgaon.
Similar programmes were also organized in Sector HQ of Dhubri, Coochbehar and Falakata, all Battalion HQ and Border Out Post under command of Guwahati Frontier.
Top News Stories of the Day
- Mumbai crime: Man thrashed to death, body thrown into nullah in Ghatkopar
- Mumbai: Upmarket boat snaps mid-journey on Madh island, two residents nearly-drown
- Attack on web series crew: CM Devendra Fadnavis assures action against cops if found guilty
- Mumbai crime: Man kills elder brother for plucking mangoes from his tree in Palghar
- Mumbai: BEST set to reduce base bus fare to Rs 5
- Five years on, Western Railway finally gets BMC nod for Jogeshwari escalators
- Mumbai: Let us use road inside Godrej compound, Ghatkopar locals urge
- Mumbai: Borivli school's fight with BMC reaches SC
- Mumbai: Titwala man to take railways to court for delays
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Indian Forces include dogs and horses to celebrate International Yoga Day!